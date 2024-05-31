Showers, thunderstorms to linger across Kansas City area. Will rains ruin weekend?

You’ll want to keep umbrellas and rain gear with you on Friday as scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring off-and-on rain to the Kansas City area on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe weather is not expected as the storms move through, but there can be downpours that bring heavy rainfall to some areas, the weather service said. However, the threat of heavy rains is not widespread enough to lead to any watches.

The best chances for heavy rainfall will occur over east central and southeastern Kansas into west-central Missouri, the weather service said. The Kansas City area is expected an additional tenth to a quarter inch of rain, while areas west of the metro could see up to a half inch of rain. Some areas could see heavier rainfall.

Rain chances will continue throughout the day, but breaks between showers will occur. The chance of precipitation is 70%, falling to 40% Friday night.

Temperatures on Friday will be cooler, remaining in the low 70s. The temperature typically is 80 degrees this time of year in Kansas City.

Rains to return at the end of the weekend

Fog or a low, generally gray cloud layer could develop Saturday morning across eastern Kansas. Any fog that develops will gradually burn off, leading to drier weather, the weather service said.

Skies will be partly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. Winds will be light, between five and seven mph. The dry weather continues overnight, with temperatures falling into the low 60s, which is near normal for this time of year.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with temperatures in the mid-80s. Clouds will begin to move into the area, with showers and thunderstorms returning in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%, increasing to 50% overnight.

The weather service said that additional storms with locally heavy rainfall are possible early next week.

On Monday and Tuesday, southerly winds are expected to draw heat and humidity into the region, allowing heat index readings to approach 90 degrees.

Weather watches and warnings

