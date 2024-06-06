Showers, thunderstorms expected in KC area. Here’s when strongest storms will strike

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep through the Kansas City area in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms developed across eastern Kansas and western Missouri Thursday, bringing the chance for isolated to scattered showers, and maybe a thunderstorm, to the Kansas City metro, the weather service said. The storms were not expected to be severe, but lightning was possible.

The rest of the day should be quiet as temperatures are expected to climb to around 83 degrees under sunny skies. Humidity will also be low as dew points are expected to be in the 40s to lower 50s.

Generally, the weather feels dry and comfortable when dew points are 55 degrees or less during summer. Between 55 and 65, the weather feels “sticky” and muggy. Above 65, the moisture in the air makes it feel oppressive, according to the weather service.

Quiet weather is expected for most of Friday, with sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

Local Radar Image

Strong thunderstorms possible

The next round of showers and thunderstorms is expected to return late Friday and continue into Saturday morning, the weather service said. There is some potential for strong storms with heavy rainfall.

The storms are expected to develop in Nebraska and organize into a storm system that tracks south into the Kansas City area overnight. They are expected to tap into very moist air, and conditions could allow for some strong to severe storms to develop.

The primary threats will be heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding, damaging winds and large hail.

After the storms move out of the area, skies will become partly sunny, and temperatures will climb to the mid-80s.

A cold front is expected to settle to the south of Kansas City. Storms could develop along the front Saturday night into Sunday.

The most likely area for storms will be southern Kansas into southern Missouri and parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas. There is some potential for storms to reach the southern half of the Kansas City forecast area, but storms should remain south of U.S. 50 highway in the southern part of the metro area.

Skies will be sunny on Sunday, with temperatures in the upper 70s.