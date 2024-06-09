Showers and storms move across the state ahead of cooler temperatures Monday

Showers and storms continue to move across eastern and northern New Mexico this evening and will continue overnight and throughout the day Monday. The highest chances for rain are going to be in northeast and east-central New Mexico, where a couple strong thunderstorms will be possible. Flooding is a large threat as these storms push through. Temperatures will be much cooler Monday afternoon in northeastern New Mexico, while the rest of the state will see cooler temperatures as well.

Drier and warmer weather returns statewide on Tuesday. A stretch of triple-digit heat will begin again in southern and southeastern parts of New Mexico, with the heat sticking around into the end of next week. Isolated afternoon storms are possible again next Friday.

