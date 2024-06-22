Showers and storms cause flooding concerns into the weekend

Showers and storms will continue into the overnight hour, but most will end by early Saturday morning. Drier air starts moving in this weekend as an area of high pressure sets up over the state starting Saturday. Isolated storms will still develop across New Mexico Saturday and Sunday afternoons, but the rain will be more hit-or-miss. Still, these storms could produce locally heavy rainfall. Temperatures will be warming through the weekend too, back to around normal for this time of year on Sunday.

Temperatures continue to climb through the middle of next week, with highs back into the 90s and 100s for most of New Mexico. Very isolated storm chances will still be possible next week, with the driest day on Tuesday. A monsoon pattern sets up again late next week, bringing increasing chances for rain starting next Thursday.

