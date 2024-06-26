Showers, scattered storms and heat continue throughout Wednesday

Heat indices are in the triple digits as storms and showers are forecast for Wednesday.

Temperatures are in the high 80s and low 90s across Central Florida, according to NWS Melbourne.

Heat indices range from 101 to 106 degrees.

Scattered showers will develop across the afternoon, with the greatest coverage just west of Interstate 95.

Storms will be shifting offshore, according to NWS Melbourne.

There is a moderate risk for rip currents at area beaches.