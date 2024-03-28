A few areas of rain will continue through the night across Central Florida.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

A second batch of scattered rain and showers will push through our area for Thursday morning’s commute.

Some showers remain overnight, another batch of rain tomorrow morning

Those showers will clear out the by afternoon, and things will feel breezy and cooler late in the day.

Read: Dress for Success of Greater Orlando reopens in Winter Park nearly 2 years after Hurricane Ian

A few mornings in the 50s will follow through the weekend.

Temperatures will get back into the 90s next week.

Read: Nearly 200 Americans rescued from Haiti as gangs take over country

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.