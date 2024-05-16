Showers move into the Metro Thursday morning, more storms in the afternoon

Showers and storms will continue overnight, with more storms on the way by Thursday afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall and severe weather are possible with some storms.

It was an even more active day across most of New Mexico Wednesday. A few showers and a couple thunderstorms continue tonight even. High-resolution forecast models have been consistent on a round of showers and storms developing in central New Mexico and the Albuquerque Metro by mid-Thursday morning.

More storms will develop heading into Thursday afternoon, especially across southeast New Mexico where severe storms are possible. These storms will push through the Highway 285 corridor by 3 PM Thursday. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threat with this line of storms that will move out of southeast New Mexico by the late evening hours. For the rest of the state, scattered to isolated showers and storms will be likely. These storms could also produce hail and gusty winds, along with locally heavy rainfall. A Flood Watch is in effect for burn scar areas in the Sangre de Cristo and Sacramento Mountains for Thursday. All showers and storms will end by midnight.

A drier and much warmer weather pattern develops starting Friday. By this weekend, high temperatures will be some of the warmest we’ve seen so far this year. Increasing westerly winds on Sunday will bring highs up to near 90° in the Metro and up to 100­° in southeast New Mexico. Even warmer temperatures are on the way for some on Monday, with even stronger wind gusts. Temperatures will cool slightly by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.