With showers expected through Sunday, when is the last time Phoenix had a rainy Easter?

The Phoenix area saw showers Easter Sunday, which meteorologists say is a rare event. When is the last time rain put a damper on outdoor Easter plans in the Valley?

It's been more than 20 years since the Valley has seen rain on the holiday. The last time was in 1999 when Easter fell on April 4. That day, the Phoenix-metro area saw 0.28 inches of rain.

The rainiest Easter ever for Phoenix was on March 26, 1989 when the city saw 1.19 inches of rain.

This year, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport saw 0.21 inches of rain.

Matt Salerno, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, said that while Arizona will see a rainy Easter, drier weather is forecast for the middle of this week. Salerno said temperatures will move from the 60s all the way up into the upper 80s by Thursday.

Easter road closures: I-40 and state Route 87 see closures due to heavy snowfall

For Easter Sunday, it is likely Phoenix will surpass the most rain seen on March 31 by midnight, according to Salerno. The current record for the day is 0.27, with more rain on the way.

"There's more rain on the way even though there's going to be some breaks here and there in the shower activity. We're still expecting more through tonight," Salerno said. "So, overall, our forecast totals are maybe just under one inch for through Monday."

Salerno recommended those who are going out on the roads today to stay safe and use caution while driving.

"I know that there's gonna be a lot of people outside trying to do outdoor activities but unfortunately the rains putting a damper on their plans, but overall, just make sure you drive carefully if you're outside because the roads are pretty slick," Salerno said.

Tips for driving in the rain

The Arizona Department of Transportation provided the following safety tips for driving in the rain:

Inspect windshield wipers and replace them if necessary prior to expected rainfall.

Turn on the headlights.

Reduce speeds.

Avoid sudden breaking on wet pavement.

Create a “space cushion” between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Avoid areas where water has pooled in travel lanes.

Abigail Celaya is a breaking news reporter for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at abigail.celaya@gannett.com. Follow her on Instagram @acelayajournalism.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix saw rain on Easter for the first time since 1999: What to know