Showers and downpours return on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Thursday was another mild and partly sunny day for the area, rain chances are set to return Friday.

An area of low pressure that has developed in the Gulf Of Mexico will begin to shift to the east-northeast Thursday night into Friday.

As the disturbance moves into the region, rain activity will increase in our area.

Scattered showers will begin to track into the area during the morning hours becoming more widespread by the afternoon. Rainfall will be light in intensity at first before pockets of moderate to heavy rain move in. Rain totals will range from 0.25 – 1.00 inches with the highest totals associated with the heaviest rain bands.

Along with the threat of potentially heavy rainfall, winds could be strong. Gusts of 25 to 30 mph are likely, the highest gusts occurring in the highest terrain.

Following Friday’s rain chance, cooler air will filter into the region for the start of the weekend.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 60s by Sunday the highs will warm into the low 70s. While Sunday afternoon will be warm, the morning will start chilly with lows in the 30s. The weekend will shape up pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds.

Next Rain & Storm Threat:

Heading into next week, the Weather Authority will be monitoring the next weather threat closely.

A strong cold front will move through the region supporting the development of thunderstorms and heavy rain. Ahead of the front warm air and moisture that filters in will help support the possibility of strong storms.

The main impacts we’ll be monitoring from storms will be heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds. Gusts upwards of 50 mph will be possible.

We are still days away from this system so you must monitor the forecast. Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest on next week’s storm threat.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.