Showers along the coast while inland appears to remain dry

Central Florida’s inland could be relatively dry on Monday.

There are a few showers along the coast from Daytona Beach to Stuart, according to NWS Melbourne.

Inland, however, doesn’t forecast any rain.

Temperatures will be in the high 80s across the area, with Leesburg being the lone city in the 90s.

Monday will be partly cloudy during the day and evening hours.

Tonight, the chances of rain along the coast are 10% to 20%, with zero chances inland.