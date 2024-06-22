Showering Napa woman grabbed by intruder, suspect arrested

(KRON) — A Napa woman was taking a shower on Thursday when an intruder pulled back the curtain and grabbed her, the Napa Police Department said. A 32-year-old unhoused man was identified as the suspect and arrested.

The victim was able to fight off the suspect after he grabbed her, police said. He then fled the home, which is located on the 2400 block of Shoreline Drive.

A helicopter, K9 unit and drones were deployed in a search for the suspect. He was spotted about 23 minutes later on the River Trail, just north of the River Pointe Napa Valley Hotel.

The suspect had the victim’s personal items when he was contacted by police. He was identified as Amador Solano Ortiz of Napa.

The victim confirmed that Ortiz was the man who entered her home and assaulted her. He later confessed to the crimes, police said.

Ortiz also admitted to trying to break into two homes in the area of 600 Stonehouse Drive on Tuesday. In that case, Ortiz removed a window screen and tried to get into a home.

Ortiz was jailed for home invasion robbery, burglary, assault with intent to commit a felony, false imprisonment, sexual penetration by a foreign object and criminal threats.

