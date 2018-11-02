Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now

Streamline recommends “Bodyguard” as the show you should watch this week. This new thriller debuted Oct. 24 on Netflix.

Premise: A British veteran of the various wars in the Middle East has to hide his post-traumatic stress disorder to work for the government. When he gets tasked with becoming the bodyguard for a high-ranking politician that advocates for wars he doesn’t believe in, he debates whether he should take this rare opportunity to kill her.

How excited should you be? This definitely has a pulpy, almost trashy style. But “Bodyguard” earns the rare distinction of being a “fun” and “thrilling” show that also has something to say. Given the massive ratings it got when it aired overseas and the near unanimously positive critical response, this seems like a crowd-pleaser.

Any reasons to be skeptical? With its pulpy style, the show often tackles subjects such as PTSD and terrorism awkwardly, but at least it tries. While the somewhat similar “Collateral” from earlier this year sacrificed narrative inertia to provide subtle arguments about violence and government in the U.K., “Bodyguard” sacrifices subtlety for extreme narrative inertia.

Will everyone be talking about this? I think this will find a large audience.

You can watch the trailer for “Bodyguard” below.

5 Streaming News Stories From This Week

1. In a surprise move, Hulu acquired all 13 seasons of “King of the Hill.” You can watch them on the service right now.

2. Paramount Networks pulled an episode for its show “Heathers” yet again in the wake of national violence. This has happened so many times over the last couple of years, Paramount should just cancel the show.

3. FX finally released teasers for its upcoming show “What We Do in the Shadows.” This will be a reimagining of the movie of the same name from 2014.

4. Similarly, a teaser finally debuted for the upcoming sixth season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” ― the first season to air on NBC.

5. Scheduling Announcements: Showtime ordered a “Penny Dreadful” sequel series based in 1930s Los Angeles. Barry Jenkins got a first-look deal with Amazon. HBO announced leads (including Naomi Watts) for its “Game of Thrones” prequel series.

You can check out the Streamline roundup for the best shows of 2018 right here:

