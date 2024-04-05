Show us what you saw in Southwest Florida during Monday's eclipse

The biggest solar event to hit North America in years promises to have Southwest Florida crowds searching the heavens on Monday.

While a total solar eclipse traces a path through the middle of the U.S., those in Collier and Lee counties will see a partial eclipse with watch parties and other fun activities scheduled in the early afternoon. The last total solar eclipse in the U.S. was on Aug. 21, 2017.

If you capture moments in photographs, the Naples Daily News and Fort Myers-News Press would love for you to submit them to us at SWFLeclipse@gannett.com. Be sure to tell us who took the photo, when and where. We will share them with our viewers online.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Collier, Lee counties will be in the path of an eclipse; share photos