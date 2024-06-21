Show Your Stripes day is here: What it means and what Colorado's latest graphic looks like

Last year was the planet’s hottest year on record, and that streak is continuing into 2024.

Friday, June 21 is the seventh “Show Your Stripes” day, an event dedicated to growing awareness about climate change using warming stripes graphics.

The graphic, originally created by University of Reading Professor of Climate Science Ed Hawkins, shows temperature difference from a long-term average. Hotter years are red, and cooler years are blue.

“The global warming stripes graphic shows a rapid shift from blue to red stripes in recent decades as carbon pollution has warmed the planet,” says a report by Climate Central.

A CSU climate change report shows there’s high confidence that temperature in Colorado has been increasing, a trend that is “strongly linked to the overall human influence on climate and recent global warming.”

And according to projections, this warming will continue. By 2050, an average year will likely be “as warm as the very warmest years on record through 2022."

Colorado will also see more frequent and larger wildfires, earlier spring water runoffs and more water loss from soils through evaporation during our agricultural growing season.

