Shovels and ice melt replace perennials, as local businesses prepare for snow

SHREWSBURY - The chirping birds and longer days are signs spring is here, or at least right around the corner. Despite the date on the calendar, meteorologists predict parts of Central Massachusetts could see up to 8 inches of snow, as a storm moves in Wednesday.

At Papa's Hardware in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, owner Fred Betti was adjusting for the upcoming storm. The store has been busy receiving shipments of flowers for spring, but with the expected snow, those blooms will be put back inside. Instead, Betti will again put out his winter gear: shovels and ice melt. Thankfully, he said, there's plenty left in stock.

"Even if it rains hard for the next two days, that'll just squash us because people aren't going to come out in the weather," Betti said. "So this time of the year you have to prepare for stuff. I mean in January it's easy, but now we just got in perennial flowers today."

According to the National Weather Service, a mix of snow and rain is expected to start in the area on Wednesday morning, but not expected to accumulate. Worcester could see between 1 to 2 inches of snow by Wednesday evening.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Northern Worcester County, from Wednesday 5 a.m. until Thursday 5 p.m.

"Heavy wet snow and sleet possible," the organization said. "Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with up to 8 inches near the state border with New Hampshire. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph."

"I got a delivery of flowers coming [Wednesday], which [will] be some of the cold crops, things that can tolerate the cold, but they'll just have to come right inside," Betti said. "The weather would be too harsh. The wind and heavy rains are not good for new plants."

Any type of winter weather in the springtime is frustrating, Betti said, but he is ready for whatever Wednesday brings.

"We've got a lot of stuff in the back room so it's not like we don't have [shovels and ice melt]. We've just already changed seasons," Betti said. "We'll see what happens. We just want the weather to get nice."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Shrewsbury business prepares for impact from weather this week