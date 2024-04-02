‘Shouldn’t have to live this way’: Squatters arrested in OKC neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Neighbors in a Northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood said they’re fed up with people living in abandoned homes next to their own that don’t belong to them.

Jennifer Lowry told News 4 Monday that it’s an issue her neighborhood, just south of NW 122nd street and Council Road, has been dealing with for three weeks now.

Her problems concern two homes she said have both been abandoned for a little over a year.

“I just thought they were looking for things to take and maybe sell,” said Lowry. “But then, when suitcases started appearing and more activity, that’s when I really got concerned.”

Lowry said she’s called the City Action line at least once a week on either property to ask city employees to come out and secure them. She said both homes have unsecure access points that have made it easy for people to come and go as they please.

“I would just like all of the windows and doors to be boarded,” said Lowry. “There’s an upstairs window that, if they had a ladder, they could crawl up in the house again.”

Lowry said efforts to have police come out have resulted in no arrests being made, until Monday. She said typically anyone staying in the property is gone before police can show up, but that wasn’t the case when News 4 stopped by.

“Today was the first day that we were able to catch someone in the house,” said Lowry.

She said she was relieved officers had stopped by when they did, but that the relief would likely be short-lived.

“The police just told me this morning, you know, they can take them away, but there’s nothing keeping them from coming back,” said Lowry.

News 4 reached out to multiple sources Monday to get Lowry some help.

We started with City Action, which directed our call to a supervisor. That supervisor took down information for both addresses; and told us someone would be sent out to check things out.

We also reached out to Ward 1 city councilman Bradley Carter, which Lowry’s address is in. News 4 asked him if he could help, and if he’d be willing to come to the address to see the concerns for himself.

A spokesperson said News 4’s request was forwarded on to Carter, but we never heard back.

A search of property records found that the property where Monday’s arrests were made belonged to Great Plains Funding LLC, based out of Topeka, Kansas.

News 4 reached out and spoke with Stan Oyler, who told us the property had undergone foreclosure and was in the process of being sold to someone who planned to flip the home. Oyler said that, as far as he knew, issues with the property’s security had been resolved.

A man who showed up at the same property Monday claimed to be the owner, but declined an interview. He said that the property had been secure as recently as Friday, and that efforts would be made Monday to make sure it was secure again.

“Maybe his idea of secure in mine are two different things, but, you know, the door’s always wide open and that’s obviously how they’re getting in,” said Lowry.

News 4 also found property records for the other home directly next to Lowry’s.

Online records said the property was owned by a Chad Carrattini. News 4 found a number for Carrattini online as well and reached out.

Carrattini said that property was under contract with someone else and that he would try and figure out what they were doing with it. A text message received after News 4 informed Carrattini of the arrests in the area said that contractors were on the way Monday to board up the property.

A city employee stopped by before News 4 left to drop off a notice on that door of a hearing date set for April 23.

“I shouldn’t have to live this way,” said Lowry. “Our other neighbors shouldn’t have to live this way. We just want a safer community.”

News 4 also reached out to spokespeople for Oklahoma City Police for comment on the arrests, but as of Monday afternoon no further information was available.

