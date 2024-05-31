'It shouldn’t have happened': Biden turns to Jan. 6 police to press case against Trump

Years have now passed, but the pain and the threat have not for Aquilino Gonell.

The former immigrant, combat veteran and police sergeant who helped battle the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election still sees an urgent threat.

“It shouldn’t have happened,” Gonell said Thursday. “And the mere thought that the former president of the United States just sat at the White House while this was happening and my life and everybody’s life at the Capitol was at risk, and then turned around to say, ‘I’m the law-and-order president.’ That is so ridiculous.”

Gonell and Harry Dunn, another former officer at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, recounted the harrowing hours of the infamous assault to editors and reporters at The Arizona Republic as part of a swing-state effort by President Joe Biden’s campaign to underscore what they view as the stakes of an election again pitting Biden against former President Donald Trump.

“Let’s be clear,” Dunn said. “The reason why I’m here is to hit these battleground states and let everybody know that I come into contact with that Donald Trump is the biggest threat to our democracy, plain and simple.”

Dunn and Gonell arrived as a new TV ad airs in Arizona highlighting Trump’s prediction of “a bloodbath” if he doesn’t win his Nov. 5 rematch and his claim that he would be a “dictator” for one day if he gets another term.

They spoke in Phoenix ahead of Trump’s conviction on Thursday in the hush-money trial in New York and as polling suggests Trump leads Biden in most swing states, including Arizona.

Both men are focusing their efforts on helping Biden defeat Trump, though a pair of Arizona members of Congress were on their mind as well.

U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, both Republicans, were among 21 GOP House members who in June 2021 voted against giving the Congressional Gold Medal to the U.S. Capitol and Metropolitan police departments that eventually quelled the violence.

“They’re making it political, not me,” Gonell said. “On Jan. 6, they were running for their lives, and the only reason why the mob, the rioters, supporters of Donald Trump, didn’t get to them — especially Gosar — was because of the efforts that myself and my colleagues did.”

Dunn, who unsuccessfully sought a congressional seat in Maryland as a Democrat earlier this year, acknowledged the political appearance of their advocacy, but said it has only come about after their congressional testimony on the attack didn’t stir Republicans to reject Trump.

“I’ll talk to anybody that will listen,” he said. “This isn’t just about Republicans, but if you’re asking about picking sides, then absolutely I’m picking Joe Biden’s side because it is a clear choice. The choice couldn’t be clearer of who supports democracy and who supports authoritarianism.”

Arizona reacts to Trump verdict: What they are saying about conviction in hush-money trial

Asked about how voters should factor democracy into a vote that will also be based on other factors, such as inflation and the economy, Gonell had a ready reply.

“Will those issues get better or worse if we lose our democracy?” he said. “Things will get a lot worse if we lose our democracy.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former Capitol police officers in Arizona to sound warning about Trump