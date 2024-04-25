You shouldn’t drive in reverse down a main road. But is it illegal in NC? What to know

We’ve all been there before. You’re driving in an unfamiliar area and missed your turn or accidentally drove past a parking spot on a busy night, and you absolutely can’t miss the opportunity to take it.

The easiest solution could be to quickly back up your car — after a quick glance at your rear view mirror— so you can pull into that parking spot or take the turn you missed.

But law enforcement says that driving in reverse could create unsafe conditions for other drivers on the road, and you’d most likely be at fault if you get into an accident while backing up.

What does North Carolina law say about driving in reverse on city streets or busy highways? Here’s what to know.

NC laws on driving in reverse

There is a law on the books in North Carolina that addresses driving in reverse, but it’s not expansive.

According to state law, a driver on a highway or public vehicular area cannot back their vehicle up in the opposite direction of traffic unless the movement can be made safely without interfering with other traffic.

Drivers who break this law can be fined up to $750 and have their licenses suspended, the law says.

But there is nothing in the law that says how far back a person can reverse.

“Looking at the letter of the law, there’s nothing that says you cant do it,” Master Trooper Christopher Casey with N.C. State Highway Patrol told The Charlotte Observer, noting that NCHSP doesn’t recommend it. “But you could have an officer articulate that it’s unsafe movement, or even careless or reckless driving.”

Casey also said that drivers could be cited for impeding traffic, since backing up typically requires moving at a slow rate of speed.

What if an accident occurs?

The person who is driving in reverse is generally considered at-fault if an accident occurs on a roadway, according to Hardison & Cochran, a North Carolina-based law firm.

“Because backing drivers tend to move slowly in reverse, they often cause minor damage when they back into another vehicle,” the firm says. “But when they do cause serious harm, they often cause injuries to the occupants of other vehicles.”

If you cause an accident while driving in reverse, you could get points on your license and your insurance premiums could go up. You could also be held liable for any injuries or damage you caused.

However, if a driver who is backing up hits a vehicle that is illegally parked, or a vehicle where the driver is speeding or distracted in some way, they may not be considered at-fault, according to the firm.

