Shots fired at vehicle in Ithaca, police look for suspect

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a person believed to have shot at a Jeep in Ithaca early on Sunday morning.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, multiple gunshots were reportedly fired on the 100 block of North Aurora Street shortly before 12:25 a.m. on May 19. Witnesses told officers who responded to the scene that a person on foot shot at a white Jeep Cherokee multiple times.

Police say that the shooter and the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived, and officers found evidence associated with the shooting at the scene. No injuries related to this incident have been reported.

The Ithaca Police Department is looking for the suspected shooter, and images of the suspect can be seen below:

(Courtesy: Ithaca Police Department) Police are looking for the person who is believed to have been involved in a reported shooting.

Anyone with information about the person in the pictures or the shooting is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department using one of the methods listed below. Those who would like to remain anonymous can do so.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tip line: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

