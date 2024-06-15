Shots fired in Tipton County police pursuit; 1 suspect arrested, 2 still at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots fired during a police pursuit in Tipton County ended with one suspect in custody and two others still at large.

At 1:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, deputies in the area of Tabb Drive in Munford saw a gray colored Volvo SUV traveling down the street with no operational headlights.

As they approached the intersection of Highway 51, the deputies noticed that there were two Summit Roofing trucks traveling in tandem with the Volvo.

According to Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley, due to the time of day and the drivers’ suspicious behavior, the deputies suspected that the trucks were stolen and the driver of the Volvo was a third suspect.

Car stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Collierville during oil change appointment

The deputies attempted to stop all three vehicles to investigate and when they did, the Volvo and one of the Summit Roofing trucks “immediately” flew down Kimbrough towards Nancy Lane Park. The second Summit Roofing truck drove down Maple Drive.

A pursuit ensued with the Volvo and one of the trucks. As they approached the area of Nancy Lane Park, deputies said at least one shot was fired from the suspect’s vehicle.

The chase continued down Rosemark Road into Shelby County and once into the city of Memphis, the truck and Volvo split up and pursuits continued with both vehicles.

With the assistance of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Volvo was eventually stopped on Sam Cooper near Perkins where the driver was taken into custody.

A search of the Volvo revealed a .223 caliber magazine and 16 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies said that after a lengthy pursuit, the probable weapon that fired the shots was not recovered.

The driver of the Volvo has been identified as Herbert McKnatt. The 31-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony reckless endangerment and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

DA Steve Mulroy responds after TN Speaker Sexton seeks his removal

The Summit truck, which was also pulling a trailer, lost the trailer at one point during the pursuit and the truck was last seen heading into Southaven and has since been recovered in Mississippi. The second Summit truck was found abandoned behind the Kroger area shopping center in Atoka shortly after the incident began.

Deputies said the drivers of the two Summit Roofing trucks have not yet been caught.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.