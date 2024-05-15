Shots fired on Third Street, no one hurt, 1 arrested

May 15—One man was arrested after allegedly shooting a person's vehicle Tuesday evening during an argument on South Third Street, Terre Haute police said.

Rahsani E. Pryce, 21, of Terre Haute, faces a charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Class 5 felony.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. to a report of shots fired at Exotics Smoke Shop, at 2303 S. Third.

They located the victim, witnesses and soon found and detained the suspect, THPD said in news release.

Police said early investigation showed an argument over money between two people in the store led one of them to fire several rounds from a handgun, striking the victim's vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

This investigation continues and more information may be released as permitted, THPD said.