Shots fired into Portland home when 6 children were inside

Jun. 26—Several shots were fired on Grant Street just before midnight Tuesday, leaving bullet holes in a glass front door and parked vehicle.

"Six children were present in the home during this incident," Chief Mark Dubois said in a statement. "We are fortunate no one was injured, much less killed in this senseless attack."

Authorities are asking neighbors around 77 Grant St. to check their property for damage from gunfire and review any security camera footage.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 207-874-8575 or text PPDME and a message to 847411.

Copy the Story Link