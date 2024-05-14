Shots fired in Olneyville Monday night and two teens hit. What we know.

PROVIDENCE – A 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot and an 18-year-old girl took two shots to her body Monday night during a memorial vigil in Olneyville, according to Providence police.

Police went to the scene on Julian Street at about 7 p.m., said a police spokeswoman, Lindsay Lague.

At the scene, Lague said, police learned that the 18-year-old woman had been taken to the Providence Fire Department on Washington Street.

From there, the woman, who was alert and conscious, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, she said.

Providence police Detective Major David Lapatin said he wasn't ready yet to comment on specifics such as how the two teens came into contact with whoever shot them.

The memorial vigil was taking place at the junction of Julian and Amherst streets, Lague said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Two teenagers shot in Providence during memorial vigil