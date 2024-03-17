UPDATE: Shots fired near UD, no injuries reported; shelter in place lifted

UPDATE:

The shelter-in-place was lifted by UD around 10:45 p.m., according to UD officials.

INITIAL REPORT:

Shots were fired near the University of Dayton Saturday night.

Around 9 p.m. UD sent an alert to students stating that police were investigating reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Kiefaber Street, a student neighborhood.

A half-hour later the university alerted students that there were no injuries but that students should shelter in place.

UD is asking anyone who notices suspicious activity to call 937-229-2121.