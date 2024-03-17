Shots fired near Dar Al-Farooq Center in Bloomington after a dispute

Police say gunshots were fired in the parking lot of the Dar Al-Farooq Center on Saturday night.

It was about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release, when authorities say they received reports of shots fired on the 8200 block of Park Avenue near the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center mosque.

When officers arrived, several vehicles were reportedly leaving the area. Witnesses said that there had been an argument between people inside a restroom in the center and several people were asked to leave and escorted out of the building. Shortly after, gunshots were fired, authorities say.

Police report that there weren’t any gunshot victims at the scene when they arrived and that the shooters had fled, according to the press release.

Shell casings were found in the parking lot.

The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone with information about the argument or shooting to call the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900.

