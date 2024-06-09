Shots fired, multiple incidents occur during Lee’s Summit festival

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police responded to multiple incidents at the Downtown Days festival on Saturday evening.

Around 10 p.m., officers were called to the area of SW 3rd and Jefferson just outside of the festival boundary.

When officers arrived to the area, they didn’t find any suspects or victims. All parties involved had quickly left the area.

There were also several small disturbance calls within the festival. Officers also observed several members of the juvenile crowd attempting to create false panic by running and acting as if an emergency was occurring.

During one of these incidents, an elderly woman was pushed to the ground by the running crowd. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers will remain at the festival until it concludes on Sunday.

