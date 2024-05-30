Shots fired in Mountlake Terrace nearly hit woman, baby

One man has been arrested after multiple police agencies responded to a domestic violence call at the Aspire apartments in Mountlake Terrace late Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the city, the man was under a court order to stay away from a woman who lived there, but turned up at her front door around 10:30 p.m. with a pistol.

After banging on her front door and being told to leave, he then apparently fired three rounds into the door, narrowly missing the woman and her baby.

As officers arrived, the man ran onto Interstate 5 and then climbed onto the light rail guideway. A Snohomish County sheriff’s K-9 team chased him down and eventually found him hiding in a truck bed in a nearby lot.

The man was taken to the hospital for medical treatment before being booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of domestic violence assault, violating a protection order, malicious mischief, and reckless endangerment.

Mountlake Terrace, Brier, and Edmonds police were at the scene assisting with the investigation.

According to police, the gun appears to have been tossed during the chase and a search for the weapon is ongoing.







