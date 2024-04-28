Shots fired inside Augusta mall, entire mall closed

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Mall is closed after shots were fired inside.

According to Richmond County Dispatch, they received the emergency call on 1:43 Sunday afternoon.

They tell NewsChannel 6 that all EMS is on scene, though it’s not known if anybody was injured.

It’s unclear when the mall will reopen.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.

