Up to six shot at high school near Spokane, Washington

(Reuters) - Up to six people were shot at a high school near Spokane, Washington, on Wednesday and a suspect had been taken into custody, police and local media said.

Officers were responding to a shooting at Freeman High School in Rockford, Washington, said a woman at the Spokane Police Department who declined to say if there had been any injuries or give her name.

The Spokesman-Review newspaper, citing a local hospital spokeswoman, reported that up to six people had been shot.

Nicole Stewart, a spokeswoman for Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children's Hospital, said that the hospital had received patients but declined to release the number or their conditions.

She said hospital officials would hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to provide more information.

Local television station KREM, citing a fire chief, said that a suspect had been taken into custody.

A Twitter user named Christina identified herself as a junior at the high school and said she had been evacuated following at least four shots. She tweeted a picture of anxious-looking students sitting on the floor in a classroom.

Spokane placed all of the schools in the district on lockdown at about 10:30 a.m. PDT (1730 GMT), following the shooting, but an hour later said on Twitter that it had been lifted.





