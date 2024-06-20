Shots fired at Frank's Place sparks police investigation; one suspect detained

SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Police Department has detained a suspect in connection with a report of shots fired inside Frank's Place, on West Marion Street, according to a press release.

Officers responded to the call on June 19, around 3:30 p.m., and cleared the building. They reported that they had not found any victims.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, but SBPD also said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

