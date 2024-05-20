Shots fired at Fort Worth police officer during investigative stop, department says

A Fort Worth police officer was released from a hospital Sunday night after being shot at during an investigative stop, according to the Police Department.

The officer was not shot but received minor injuries in the incident, police said in a post on social media.

The shooting appears to have occurred near Miller Avenue and Berry Street, in east Fort Worth, around 8:20 p.m., according to a police call log.

Police are expected to release more information at a news conference around 11 p.m.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ Video shows knee on Anthony Johnson's back before death at jail

→ Attorneys reach deal on new charges for Timberview school shooter

→ Donald R. Horton, founder of nation’s largest home builder, has died

[Get our breaking news alerts.]