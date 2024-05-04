Shots fired at fleeing suspect in Hudspeth County; suspect remains at large

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Hudspeth County Sheriff’s deputy fired shots at a fleeing suspect who allegedly stole two vehicles in the incident Saturday afternoon, May 4, and the suspect may now be in El Paso County, said Hudspeth County Sheriff Arvin West.

A Hudspeth County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a felony stop on a suspected stolen vehicle along U.S. Highway 62/180 near Cornudas, Texas, about 70 miles east of El Paso.

The suspect fled and shots were fired by the deputy, West said. The deputy was not hurt, but his vehicle was “totaled” in the pursuit, West said.

The suspect’s vehicle was found at a nearby farmhouse and a second vehicle was stolen from that location. The suspect fled toward El Paso County, West said.

Authorities in El Paso County found the second stolen vehicle abandoned and the suspect’s whereabouts are unknown, but the person is likely in El Paso County, West added.

No description of the suspect has been given; multiple agencies are responding and assisting with the incident.

