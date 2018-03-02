Gunman kills two in domestic dispute in Michigan university dorm

By Gina Cherelus and Jonathan Allen

(Reuters) - At least two people were shot dead in what authorities said was a domestic issue at a dormitory at Central Michigan University on Friday morning and police were searching for the gunman.

The two victims who were not students were found inside the residence hall at the university, located about 125 miles (200 km) northwest of Detroit, according to university Police Lieutenant Larry Klaus. He identified the suspect as 19-year-old James Eric Davis Jr.

"Our campus is safe," Klaus said at a news conference on Friday. "We're calling it a family-type domestic issue at this point." The university said no one was injured by the gunfire.

The incident came about two weeks after 17 students and educators were killed by a 19-year-old gunman with an assault-style rifle at a Florida high school.

The identities of the two Michigan victims as well as details on whether the suspect was a student and the type of weapon used were not immediately released.

Davis had contact with college police on Thursday night and was taken to a local hospital after an apparent overdose or "bad reaction to drugs," Klaus told reporters.

The hospital has no record of Davis being a patient, Rachel Blizzard, a spokeswoman, said in an email.

Parents and others expected on campus on Friday to pick up students for spring break were told to stay away while the suspect was at large.

Davis was considered armed and dangerous and campus police were investigating the incident along with local and state police, according to university officials.

Klaus said Davis was seen wearing a dark hoodie following the shooting. Police found "a number of articles of clothing" as he fled the campus north along railroad tracks, Klaus said.

Police in patrol cars and helicopters searched for the gunman around an area of apartments just north of the campus in the city of Mount Pleasant, according to video posted online by reporters on the scene.

The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter sent special agents to assist.

"The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift action," Michigan Governor Rick Snyder said on Twitter.

Central Michigan University is a four-year, public institution with more than 23,000 students enrolled, according to the college's website. Access to most of the buildings is limited, and individuals must have identification to enter, according to campus officials.

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus and Jonathan Allen in New York; Editing by Scott Malone, Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)