Shots fired call prompts temporary lockdown of Penn Hills schools

Two Penn Hills schools were on temporary lockdown Wednesday during a police investigation.

Penn Hills police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Linton Middle School, which, along with Penn Hills High School, was put on lockdown as a precaution.

After officers determined there was no issue, the lockdown was lifted, according to the Penn Hills police chief.

The incident is under investigation.

