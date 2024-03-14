Shots fired at Cadillac police officers

Mar. 13—CADILLAC — Police officers heard two shots fired in their direction Tuesday night after they were called to break up an argument. No one was harmed.

Cadillac Police Department officers responded to a call involving two people arguing with each other near Whaley and Lester streets around 9 p.m. Tuesday, police reports said.

As officers searched the area for the fight, they said they heard "two distinct gunshots of a smaller caliber heading in their direction."

They do not know where exactly the shots came from, or who fired them, the release said.

No suspects were identified in a subsequent investigation of the neighborhood that was conducted by Michigan State Police troopers, Wexford County Sheriff's Office deputies and Cadillac Police Department officers.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 231-775-3491.

Tips can be submitted to Silent Observer at 800-528-8234 or online at https://casotips.com/.