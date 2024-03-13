Shots fired at Cadillac PD

Mar. 13—CADILLAC — Police officers heard two shots fired in their direction after being called to break-up an argument, according to a news release.

No one involved was harmed.

Cadillac Police Department officers responded to people arguing with each other near Whaley and Lester streets Tuesday night around 9 p.m., police reports said.

When officers searched the area for the fight, they said they heard "two distinct gunshots of a smaller caliber heading in their direction."

They do not know where exactly the shots came from, or who fired them, the release said.

No suspects were identified in a subsequent investigation of the neighborhood conducted by Michigan State Police troopers, Wexford County Sheriff's Office deputies and CPD officers.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 231-775-3491. Tips can be submitted to Silent Observer at 800-528-8234 or online at https://casotips.com/.