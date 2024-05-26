Shots fired after altercation in downtown parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An altercation between security guards and a group of individuals led to shots being fired late Saturday night.

At 11:00 p.m. officers responded to an aggravated assault at N. Danny Thomas Boulevard/Adams Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a victim with an abrasion to the right side of his face. He told officers that he saw two dark-colored vehicles shooting at each other at N. Danny Thomas Blvd and Adams Ave.

He added that a bullet possibly grazed his face as he and another victim were walking across the street going eastbound on Adams Ave near N. Danny Thomas Blvd.

Unit #11 and Engine #5 arrived at the scene, but the victim refused to be taken to the hospital.

However, another victim who was working security that night, said that he and two other victims got into a disagreement about parking at Level III Club at 333 Adams with individuals in a black Dodge Charger and blue Chevrolet Camaro.

After the disagreement, both vehicles parked near the Fire Station at 354 Adams Ave. At which time, both vehicles drove westbound on Adams Ave. towards N. Danny Thomas Blvd and the individuals in the blue Camaro allegedly began shooting at the three victims in front of the club.

The victim said he returned fire.

None of the victims were sure how many suspects were involved.

One victim said he fired four shots in the direction of west on Adams Ave./N. Danny Thomas Blvd. He said he fired a black 9mm Taurus that he’d borrowed from a co-worker he didn’t know the name of.

Officers checked for shell casings in the area but were met with negative results. They also checked businesses in the area to see if they were struck as a result of the shooting.

No businesses appeared to be struck.

Police say there appeared to be no crime scene. Officers also contacted Real Time Crime Scene who said that the camera on Adams Ave. is not in working order.

At this time, police say there is no suspect information.

