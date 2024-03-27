Shots fired in Aliquippa neighborhood

A major police presence is responding to an Aliquippa neighborhood after shots were fired.

Crews were called to Linmar Terrace, a housing complex in the heart of the city, on Tuesday evening.

Channel 11 is the only station at the scene. We’re LIVE at 11 with what we know so far.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Ship issued ‘mayday’ before hitting bridge, governor says Ames Department Stores to open 35 brick-and-mortar locations across US Photos: Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse VIDEO: City of Pittsburgh solicitor addresses death of pet dog electrocuted on Squirrel Hill bridge DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts