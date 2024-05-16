Shots at a car lead to 4-hour SWAT standoff and arrest in Kennewick

An 18-year-old is in the Benton County jail after allegedly shooting at a passing vehicle, leading to a standoff with the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team.

Kennewick police officers responded to the intersection of West 1st Avenue and South Kellogg Street after a report of gunshots around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Kennewick Police Department.

Then a second call came in from a man telling dispatchers that his vehicle was shot at several times on West Kennewick Avenue near South Quay Street.

Officers arrived and set up a perimeter while they interviewed the victim, who was not hurt. They found multiple places where the vehicle had been hit by bullets.

A K9 police dog unit with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office tracked the suspect to an apartment at a four-plex on West 1st Avenue, and nearby homes were evacuated.

Officers and members of the SWAT team tried to talk with the suspect, but were unsuccessful. Eventually, they were able to get him to come outside, according to the news release.

The standoff lasted about four hours, with police clearing the area just before 2 p.m.

Jesus Villa-Mendoza, 18, was arrested and jailed on investigation of first-degree assault, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer and unlawful gun possession. He also has two unrelated felony warrants.

The Kennewick Police Department was assisted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco Police Department, Richland Police Department and the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team.