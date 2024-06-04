Shotgun used in Brooklyn death of 15-year-old boy was sawed off, not registered, cops say

The shotgun that was used in the death of 15-year-old Brooklyn boy Jasai Guy was illegally sawed off and not permitted with the NYPD, police said Tuesday.

The victim and his 12-year-old cousin were tinkering with the altered weapon in the older boy’s fifth-floor apartment in the Howard Houses on Osborn St. near Pitkin Ave. in Brownsville around 10:25 a.m. Sunday when it went off, according to cops.

The 12-year-old and his grandfather both dialed 911 after the shot and when cops arrived, officers with the NYPD’s housing bureau had already taken the boy into custody.

“At the scene, [the boy] stated to cops that he was trying to take the gun away from his cousin and it went off,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said during a Tuesday news briefing.

Medics rushed Jasai to Brookdale University Hospital, but he could not be saved.

In the apartment Jasai shared with his father, who works for the FDNY, and his grandfather, blood spattered a bedroom in the apartment, where a shotgun was left on a bed, police said.

After detectives checked with the NYPD licensing division, they discovered that there were no shotgun permits issued to any residents at the address or anyone involved in the shooting. It’s still not clear who owned the shotgun in the Sunday incident.

In New York, it’s a felony to shorten a shotgun’s barrel to less than 18 inches or its overall length to less than 26 inches.

Jasai’s cousin was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon.

After the shooting, the 12-year-old was taken to the Crossroads Juvenile Detention Center in Brooklyn. Following a hearing in family court Monday, he was released into the custody of his mother.

Jasai’s father was in Costa Rica when his son was shot and requested an attorney before police could question him, according to cops. He and the slain teen’s grandfather did not immediately face charges.

Murders have more than tripled this year in the 73rd Precinct, which covers Brownsville, with 13 homicides through June 2 compared to four during the same time period in 2023.

Despite the violence in the neighborhood, homicides, as well as juvenile victims, are down so far this year citywide, police said Tuesday.

As of Monday, there had been 119 murder victims across the five boroughs and nine of those victims were under the age of 17.

The figure marked a downtick from the same time in 2023, when 161 people had fallen victim to homicide. Fourteen of those victims were juveniles.