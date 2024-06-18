'Shot in the street': Man dies after possible road rage-related shooting in Lebanon

A man has died following a broad daylight shooting at a suburban Cincinnati intersection, according to police.

The shooting happened just before noon on Monday in Lebanon, near the intersection of State Route 48 and U.S. Route 42, the Lebanon Division of Police said in a news release.

"A man just got shot in the street," a 911 caller told Warren County dispatchers.

Another witness who called 911 said the shooting appeared to stem from a road rage incident, adding the victim approached a car and "took a swing" at someone in the vehicle, who opened fire in response.

A man called 911 to identify himself as the shooter and told dispatchers that he would wait for officers by his vehicle, police said.

When officers reached the scene, they located the shooter as well as 63-year-old Andrew Rainey, who was lying on the road with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Rainey, of Lebanon, was pronounced dead at the Atrium Medical Center later that afternoon. Police said the shooter was detained for questioning and they have yet to announce any criminal charges.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, adding that further updates will likely come from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

"Once the investigation is complete, our office will thoroughly review all evidence to determine what charges, if any, may be presented to the grand jury for consideration," Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lebanon shooting: Man 'shot in the street' dies at hospital