'You should be shot' - Londonderry man to pay fine for violating state's Civil Rights Act

Mar. 26—A Londonderry man has agreed to pay a $2,000 civil penalty and stay away from the victim under the terms of a settlement with the attorney general for violating the state's Civil Rights Act.

David Van Tassell, 61, agreed to the consent decree after Hillsborough Superior Court North determined he violated the state Civil Rights Act on July 29, 2023, outside a Manchester Walmart by "threatening unlawful physical force against another motivated by the victim's race and/or national origin," Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

Formella said Van Tassell "left an anonymous note on the victim's truck that stated, 'You are worse than a Purto (sic) Rican, you should be shot.' The victim's truck displayed several symbols of his pride in his Mexican heritage, including a Mexican flag hanging from his rearview mirror."

The note said the victim, identified in documents as J.A., "deserved to be the victim of violence because of his race and/or national origin," the AG's complaint stated.

"This supports only one conclusion: Defendant's conduct was motivated by animus toward J.A.'s race and/or national origin and designed to discourage him from living and shopping in Manchester, feeling safe in his community, from expressing pride in his ancestry, and from engaging in lawful activities in New Hampshire."

Court documents say that Van Tassell had no previous interactions with the victim but "went out of his way" once he saw the vehicle stop and left "the threatening note."

The court found that Van Tassell's "actions were motivated by hostility towards people because of their race and/or national origin," Formella said. The court also found that Van Tassell, through his actions, "attempted to interfere or did interfere with the victim's lawful activities, including his ability to travel and live peacefully in his community."

Van Tassell agreed to pay a civil penalty of $2,000 with all but $150 suspended for a period of 18 months, conditioned on his compliance with the consent decree. He also agreed to participate in behavior or mental-health counseling and to enroll and participate in implicit bias- or racial-sensitivity training.

The court ordered that Van Tassell not commit further Civil Rights Act violations for at least 18 months or come within 350 feet of the victim, the victim's place of work, and the Walmart at 725 Gold St. in Manchester. He also was prohibited from contacting the victim and any members of the victim's immediate family, Formella said.

"If Mr. Van Tassell knowingly violates any of those conditions, he can face imposition of the suspended civil penalty and/or criminal charges," Formella said.

Anyone who believes their civil rights have been violated may file a complaint online at: doj.nh.gov/civil-rights/index.htm, or by calling 603-271-3650.