Shot fired at Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy pursuing vehicle in St. Paul, police say

A passenger shot at a Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy who was in pursuit of a vehicle in St. Paul Friday night, according to St. Paul police.

The deputy believed something hit him and paramedics responded to his location. He had no apparent injuries and went to a hospital as a precaution, police said. Officers found damage to the deputy’s vehicle.

The incident started about 10:45 p.m. in the Payne-Phalen area when St. Paul officers saw a Honda Accord being driven recklessly at Payne Avenue and Jessamine Street, police said. Officers saw the driver was speeding and not stopping for stop signs. They tried to pull over the driver, but the car sped away.

The officers didn’t pursue and told law enforcement in the area that the car hadn’t stopped for them. A Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy patrolling in the area heard the dispatch about the car, found it and also attempted to stop it. When the driver didn’t stop, the deputy pursued the car.

As the pursuit was east in the 900 block of Euclid Street, the deputy said a passenger in the car shot at him and he stopped following. The car continued east on Euclid Street and out of sight.

Officers searched for the car and found it in the 1000 block of Pacific Street. As of early Saturday, police said they continued to search for suspects.

St. Paul police are leading the investigation, which is ongoing.

The situation happened just under two weeks after Burnsville Police Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and Burnsville Firefighter/Paramedic Adam Finseth were shot and killed after officers responded to a 911 call. More than 10,000 people attended Wednesday’s joint, public memorial service for them, the largest public safety memorial service Minnesota has seen, according to the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association.

