Shot fired inside a Louisiana Walmart Friday

Shreveport Police Department responded to the Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway where it was reported shots were fired Friday June, 14, 2024.

Shreveport Police Department is investigating an incident that resulted in a gunshot being fired inside a Walmart Supercenter.

Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale just before 10:44 a.m. Friday on reports of a stabbing.

According to SPD Public Information Officer Cpl. Chris Bordelon, when officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, police discovered that a man produced a firearm and fired a single shot inside the Walmart.

Bordelon said police are still investigating this incident and no one has been arrested at this time.

