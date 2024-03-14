Shot fired inside grocery store

Mar. 14—HIGH POINT — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with firing a gunshot inside the Food Lion supermarket on Westchester Drive Wednesday afternoon.

The shot did not hit anyone, and no one was injured.

The shooting was reported at 3:25 p.m., and the first High Point Police Department officer arrived one minute later, police said. Dozens of officers eventually arrived.

Officers took the 17-year-old into custody not far from the store. He had a stolen firearm.

Police released no other information about the shooting, including any reason for it, and said that no additional information about the 17-year-old will be released because of his age.

The teenager was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, discharging a firearm within a structure and possession of a firearm by a minor and was being held at the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center on a secure custody order, police said.

The Food Lion was closed Wednesday afternoon after the incident but reopened by Thursday morning.

A corporate spokeswoman for Food Lion told The High Point Enterprise that because of the active police investigation the company was referring all questions to the police.

