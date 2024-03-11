Shot fired inside Cobb County trampoline park sends crowd into chaos, leaving several injured

Multiple suspects are on the run after officials say they were involved in a fight at a Cobb County trampoline park that resulted in several injuries.

Cobb County police said on Saturday at 7:10 p.m., officers received reports of shots fired at the Altitude Trampoline Park at the Brookwood Square Shopping Center on Austell Road.

According to the investigation, a 30-year-old man was in the bathroom at the park when multiple suspects attacked him. During the attack, officials said one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot at the victim.

Police have not said what prompted the attack.

Investigators determined that the shot fired was not intended to hurt anyone, including the victim, during the attack. No one was shot. The victim’s identity has not been released.

After the shot was fired, trampoline park customers began to panic and ran out of the building. During the chaos, officials said several people were hurt as a large group of people attempted to escape.

Police have not said how many people were injured.

No one has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

