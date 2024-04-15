Shot fired inside a Chuck E. Cheese is under investigation in Gastonia, NC cops say

A gun was fired inside a Chuck E. Cheese eatery Sunday, April 14, and investigators in North Carolina suspect the shot may have been unintended, officials said.

It happened Sunday, April 14, at the Chuck E. Cheese on Cox Road, just south of Interstate 85 in Gastonia.

Investigators believe the shot was fired by a man accompanied by a child, and he left before police arrived, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

“Apparently the man put his hand in his pocket and accidentally touched the trigger as he was leaving. No injuries reported,” police said in a news release. “The incident remains under investigation.”

Chuck E. Cheese is a national chain of restaurants promoted as a supervised gathering place for children.

“Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year and where a kid can be a kid everyday,” the restaurant reports.

“In our Fun Centers, we help create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play. We are committed to providing a fun, safe environment.”

Gastonia is about a 20 mile drive west of Charlotte.

