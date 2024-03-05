Shot fired into downtown storefront in DeLand, police say

DeLand police said they want to know who fired a gun into a downtown business.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Woodland Boulevard and shut down the stretch of road between Indiana Avenue and New York Avenue to investigate.

They determined that no one was hurt in the shooting, which police called an “isolated incident.”

DeLand police did not specifically name the business that was hit by the bullet or say whether is was open at the time.

Investigators said they will release more details as they learn more.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7428.

