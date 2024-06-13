'You shot me': Daytona Beach man sentenced to life for killing woman

A Daytona Beach man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for killing a woman two years ago in what police said at the time was a possible love triangle.

A jury convicted Chad Keene, 39, of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Circuit Judge Leah Case sentenced Keene to life in prison.

Keene shot Karli Elliott, 30, in the 300 block of Glenview Boulevard on Aug. 16, 2022. Elliott later died of her injuries at a hospital.

Police said Elliot was at a 7-Eleven at 623 Oleander Ave. where she got into an argument with her boyfriend. She left the convenience store and called Keene from outside, a charging affidavit stated.

The boyfriend followed Elliot as she walked on Glenview Boulevard and watched Keene pull out a firearm and shoot Elliot, according to the report.

Police responded around 11:57 a.m. and found a shell casing at the scene that matched other ammunition later found in Keene's apartment, investigators said.

According to the charging document, a witness was on the telephone with Keene when he heard the gunshot and a woman exclaim: "You shot me."

The witness said he heard a man in the background yell: “You shot her.”

A witness at the scene told Daytona Beach Police that he knew the shooter as "Swiss Cheeze." A detective showed the witness a Facebook picture of Keene and the witness identified Keene as the man he knew as "Swiss Cheeze."

When he was arrested, Keene told police “it was an accident,” according to the charging affidavit.

Keene admitted to being at the shooting scene but denied being the shooter.

Assistant State Attorney Sarah Thomas prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach man sentenced to life for killing woman