'I shot my brother': Man, 18, arrested in deadly shooting on Indy's northeast side

Erratic behavior and possible drug use led to the fatal shooting of a man by his brother on Indianapolis’ northeast side Friday night, according to court documents.

Terry Davis Jr., 18, is facing a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the shooting that occurred around 11 p.m. at a home in the 3900 block of Ireland Drive.

Mark Miles, Davis’ brother, was killed in the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit for Davis’ arrest.

Several hours before the shooting, the mother of Miles and Davis arrived home from work. Davis was acting strange while hanging out in the garage with friends, the mother told police.

“Later in the evening at approximately 10:30 pm, Terry Davis Jr. was carrying an AR-style rifle and began telling (his mother) he was God, and that if she didn’t listen, he was going to shoot her in the face,” reads the probable cause affidavit for Davis’ arrest.

Miles confronted Davis and tried to calm him down. Then he asked Davis’ friends to leave the family’s home. The mother woke up her younger son and they both went across the street to call the police. Then she heard two to three gun shots, the mother stated.

"Moments later she observed her son Terry Davis Jr. come out front holding the rifle and say ‘I shot my brother,’” the probable cause affidavit reads.

Davis then fled from the family’s house, and his mother wasn’t sure where he went.

The younger brother told investigators he thought Davis had been using some sort of drug, other than marijuana, and that he was acting strange before the shooting. The brother also stated he saw Davis with a Glock and rifle as he was leaving his family’s home with his mother before the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Miles was pronounced dead a few minutes after he was transported to a hospital.

A few hours after the shooting, someone called police to report a man hiding in the bed of a pickup with a rifle about one mile from the shooting scene. The man hiding with the rifle was identified as Davis, according to police.

Davis declined to give a statement to investigators after he was arrested. An attorney for Davis was not yet listed in online court records before publication of this article.

